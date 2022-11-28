BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,219 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

