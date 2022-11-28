BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 45,965 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

NYSE:UHS opened at $132.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

