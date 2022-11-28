BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 676,273 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 331.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

