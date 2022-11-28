BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.20% of Avnet worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Avnet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avnet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 197.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

