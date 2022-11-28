BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in PTC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $7,183,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,861 shares of company stock valued at $26,817,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

