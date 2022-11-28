BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of UDR worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 12.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UDR by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 98.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

UDR opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

