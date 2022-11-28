BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of Lantheus worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $58.45 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

