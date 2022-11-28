BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 170,694 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.