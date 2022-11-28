BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 170,694 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
