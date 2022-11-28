BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,803 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Western Union worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 48.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union Price Performance

WU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

