BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $153.48 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

