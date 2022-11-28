BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 933,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 62.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 86,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

