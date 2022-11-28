BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

