BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.77 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

