BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.27 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

