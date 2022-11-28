BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.