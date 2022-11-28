BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1,290.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.32% of Outfront Media worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 91.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.9 %

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

OUT opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $29.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.