BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,688 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

