BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.27 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,406 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 940,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,733,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 159.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.03 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

