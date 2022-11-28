BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,616 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92, a PEG ratio of 197.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.