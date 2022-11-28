BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,522.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,419,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,727,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,366,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,613,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $24.84 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.