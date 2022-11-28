BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 389,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.