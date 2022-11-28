BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,716 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 857,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 548,691 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88,679.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 446,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,637.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 379,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $25.08 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

