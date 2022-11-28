BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.09 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.