BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 86,463 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 86,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

