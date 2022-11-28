BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,016 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $271.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

