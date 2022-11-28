BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,994 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $191.68 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.70 and its 200 day moving average is $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

