BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

