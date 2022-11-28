BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

NYSE:WPM opened at $38.46 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

