BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,141 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Allegion worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

