BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,728 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,928,000 after buying an additional 484,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.27 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

