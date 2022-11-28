BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 75,694 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.1 %

CMA stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.