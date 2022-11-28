BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,734 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.24 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.