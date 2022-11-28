Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

