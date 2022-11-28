Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of America’s Car-Mart worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $70.62 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRMT. Stephens reduced their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

