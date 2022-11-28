Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 9.6% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,659,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 805,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCPL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

SciPlay Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.