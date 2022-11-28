Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $190.78 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.10.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

