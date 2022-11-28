Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 146.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 798.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $43.88 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

