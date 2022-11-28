Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of QCR worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QCR by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Stock Performance

QCR Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $879.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

