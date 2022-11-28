Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147,872 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $950.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

