Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

