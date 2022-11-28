Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

