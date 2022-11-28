Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,074 shares of company stock worth $170,481. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

