Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537,279 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

ITCI opened at $52.23 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

