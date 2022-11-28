Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR opened at $41.18 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

