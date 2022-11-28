Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of NMI worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

