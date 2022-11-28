Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 75.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

