Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Premier Financial worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.51 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

