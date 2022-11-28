Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of ACA opened at $59.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.