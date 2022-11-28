Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $33.77 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

