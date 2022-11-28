Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kearny Financial worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 950.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 392,872 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.31%.

KRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

